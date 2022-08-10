Left Menu

Australia, China not yet ready to tackle trade disputes - Chinese envoy

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 10-08-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 09:14 IST
Australia, China not yet ready to tackle trade disputes - Chinese envoy
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia and China have not yet reached the point of talking about how to resolve their trade disputes, the Chinese ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said on Wednesday.

"Currently, there have been top level communications ... even face-to-face contacts but we have not yet come to the stage to discuss about how to solve those specific issues," he told reporters in Canberra, the capital.

Australia's diplomatic ties with its largest trading partner are at a low ebb after the two clashed over issues such as trade, the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and Australia's accusations of Chinese political interference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022