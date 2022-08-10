Left Menu

Shouldn't hesitate to break laws coming in way of poor's welfare; bureaucrats only have to say 'yes', says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday stated that there should be no hesitation in breaking such a law "even 10 times" which comes in the way of the welfare of the poor, adding that this is what Mahatma Gandhi said.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-08-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 09:57 IST
Shouldn't hesitate to break laws coming in way of poor's welfare; bureaucrats only have to say 'yes', says Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday stated that there should be no hesitation in breaking such a law "even 10 times" which comes in the way of the welfare of the poor, adding that this is what Mahatma Gandhi said. Gadkari's remarks came at an event in Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Nagpur.

"I know that no law comes in the way of the welfare of the poor, if such a law has to be broken even 10 times, we should not hesitate, this is what Mahatma Gandhi said," Gadkari said. The Union Minister, on the occasion, also recalled how he dealt with a problem when Manohar Joshi headed the Maharashtra government in 1995, and said that the bureaucrats will have to say "yes sir" to "whatever the ministers are saying" and implement them.

"I always tell the officers (bureaucrats), that the government will not work according to what you say, you only have to say "Yes Sir". You have to implement whatever we (ministers) are saying, government will work according to us," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022