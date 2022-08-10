Left Menu

Punjab: Man who demanded Rs 3 crore from ex-MLA arrested

A man was arrested after he allegedly demanded money from a former MLA by impersonating as an official of the Enforcement Directorate while threatening him to implicate in a money laundering case. A case has been registered against him.

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 10-08-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 22:17 IST
A man was arrested after he allegedly demanded money from a former MLA by impersonating as an official of the Enforcement Directorate while threatening him to implicate in a money laundering case. In a release here, Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bains said former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema in his complaint said an anonymous caller posing himself as an ED official demanded Rs 3 crore and threatened to implicate him in the money laundering case if money was not paid. After laying a trap, police nabbed the man identified as Aman Sharma, a resident of Mohalla Nehru Colony in Amritsar. A case has been registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

