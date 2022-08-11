Left Menu

Russia says Switzerland cannot represent its interests in Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 14:40 IST
The Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday that Switzerland could not represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it is no longer a neutral country.

"Switzerland... has stopped being a neutral state and joined sanctions (against Russia)," Russian foreign ministry official Ivan Nechayev said.

