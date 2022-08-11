Russia says Switzerland cannot represent its interests in Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 14:40 IST
The Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday that Switzerland could not represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it is no longer a neutral country.
"Switzerland... has stopped being a neutral state and joined sanctions (against Russia)," Russian foreign ministry official Ivan Nechayev said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yellen discusses price cap on Russian oil with UK's Zahawi - U.S. Treasury
U.S. says Biden-Xi call expected to cover Taiwan tensions, Ukraine
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film 'Gray Man'; Britain to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on Ukraine's behalf and more
Ukraine: UNICEF delivers life-saving supplies for over 50,000 children in Odesa
Philippines scraps Russian helicopter deal - AP