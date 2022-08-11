Left Menu

Blinken says he discussed with Kagame reports that Rwanda supports rebel group

Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 11-08-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 14:45 IST
  • Rwanda

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he discussed with Rwandan President Paul Kagame credible reports that Rwanda continued to support the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Blinken said both Kagame and Congo President Felix Tshisekedi had agreed to engage in direct talks with each other to address the fighting.

