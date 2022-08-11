Blinken says he discussed with Kagame reports that Rwanda supports rebel group

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he discussed with Rwandan President Paul Kagame credible reports that Rwanda continued to support the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Blinken said both Kagame and Congo President Felix Tshisekedi had agreed to engage in direct talks with each other to address the fighting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)