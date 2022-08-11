Left Menu

UN chief urges immediate halt to military activity near Ukraine nuclear power plant

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 11-08-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 17:17 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for an immediate end to military activity near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe's largest.

"I am calling on the military forces of the Russian Federation and Ukraine to immediately cease all military activities in the immediate vicinity of the plant and not to target its facilities or surroundings," he said in a statement.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

