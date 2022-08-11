UN chief urges immediate halt to military activity near Ukraine nuclear power plant

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for an immediate end to military activity near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe's largest.

"I am calling on the military forces of the Russian Federation and Ukraine to immediately cease all military activities in the immediate vicinity of the plant and not to target its facilities or surroundings," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)