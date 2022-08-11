Left Menu

Woman constable from Bihar found hanging at Pune hotel

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-08-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman police constable from Bihar was found hanging in her hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said.

Constable Kavita Kumari, the deceased, was part of a police team from Muzaffarpur which had come here in connection with a probe, said an official of Pimpri-Chichwad Police.

It was suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found, he said.

''She was found hanging in her room at a hotel located near Chandni Chowk around 1.30 pm. Further probe is on,'' the official said.

