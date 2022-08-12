Venezuela president appoints former foreign minister Plasencia as ambassador to Colombia
Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 12-08-2022 05:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 05:06 IST
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he appointed former foreign minister Felix Plasencia as ambassador to Colombia, during an official act broadcast on the state television channel Thursday.
The announcement comes days after the inauguration of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has expressed his intention to normalize diplomatic relations with Venezuela, broken since 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
