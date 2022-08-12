Russia says U.S.-made radar system destroyed, HIMARS missiles downed
12-08-2022
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that it had destroyed a U.S.-made AN/MPQ-64 radar system in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
In its daily briefing, the ministry also said it had shot down two U.S.-made HIMARS missiles.
