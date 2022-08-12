Left Menu

UK Post Office staff to hold further strikes this month -union

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 19:37 IST
Britain's Communication Workers Union said on Friday workers at the Post Office would take their fourth round of industrial action on Aug. 26, to coincide with a walkout by some staff at Royal Mail on the same day.

It said around 2,000 workers including those in supply chain and administrative grades would strike in an "everyone-out" day on Aug. 26 in a dispute over pay. Members in different Post Office functions will then hold further separate 24-hour walkouts, on Aug. 27 and Aug. 30, the union said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

