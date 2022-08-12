Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviews progress of Nano Urea production and sales for FY 2022-23

Union Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed progress of Nano Urea (liquid) production and sales for the FY 2022-23, here today. During the meeting, he also reviewed progress of nano urea in terms of acceptability by the farmers, its production, supply plan and steps initiated by Dept. of Fertilizers (DoF) for enhancing its reach to farmers and retailers.

The Minister was apprised that during the period from 1st April 2022 to 10th August 2022 nano urea production and dispatches had been 1.23 crore bottles. From 1st August 2021, a total of 3.27 crore bottles have been sold, of which 2.15 crore bottles were sold during FY 2021-22 and 1.125 crore bottles (500 mL) during FY 2022-22 up to 10th August 2022. The existing unit of nano urea has a production capacity of 1.5 lakh bottles per day. From September – December 2022 and January – March 2023; additional 4.60 crore bottles will be produced. Thus, during the FY 2022-23, about 6.0 crore bottles of nano urea will be produced and made available to farmers. These 6.0 crore bottles will be equivalent to 27 lakh MT quantity of conventional urea.

During the review, Dr Mandaviya observed that nano urea is now being widely accepted by farmers across the country. He stated that with the inclusion of Nano Urea in the monthly supply plan of the states by Dept. of Fertilizers, its availability and reach to the farmers will increase manifold. The Minister directed the department officials to promotion of Nano urea in mission mode to harness its benefits. He also directed for sensitization of retailers by organizing retailers' meetings at periodic intervals in coordination with other state departments. He also pointed out that nano urea promotion and its acceptance by the farmers will indeed be a game changer for the fertilizer scenario of the country.

Nano Urea is an innovative nano fertilizer developed indigenously. It is a perfect example of initiatives undertaken under the AATMANIRBHAR KRISHI & AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT for ensuring food and nutritional security of the nation. Nano Urea is produced by an energy efficient environment friendly production process with less carbon footprints. Its application to crops as foliar fertilization enhances crop productivity to the tune of 8% with commensurate benefits in terms of better soil, air and water, and farmers profitability. Scaling up of production and sales as well as application of Nano Urea will also lead to reduction in green House Gas (GHGs) emissions over a period of time.

(With Inputs from PIB)