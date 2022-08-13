Har Ghar Tiranga: Assam CM tweets about 'goosebump' moment during 'prabhat pheri'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a 'Prabhat Pheri' in Guwahati on Saturday morning as the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign kicked off. The chief minister appealed to the people of Assam to hoist the tricolour and to participate with full fervour in the August 13-August 15 drive that urges people to hoist the national flag at their homes to mark India's 75th independence day.

"We organised a Prabhat Pheri in Guwahati and we all participated. I appeal to the people of Assam to hoist the national flag in every house," the CM said while speaking to ANI. Later Sarma took to Twitter to share the information, "Delighted to begin my day with school students who spontaneously took part in the 'Prabhat Pheri' (a traditional morning march) taken out to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav ahead of #IndependenceDay. Their chanting of 'Vande Mataram' really gave me goosebumps! #HarGharTiranga."

Sharing photos of the march, Sarma said: "Delightful moments of this morning along with my young friends during the Prabhat Pheri taken out to mark the beginning of the nation-wide #HarGharTiranga campaign." The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence kicked off today.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "From August 13 to 15, the Tricolour will be hoisted in every house of India. People from every section of society, every caste and creed are spontaneously joining with only one identity. This is the identity of the conscientious citizen of India. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. The initiative aims to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour. (ANI)

