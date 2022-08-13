J&K marching on path of peace, development: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir is marching towards peace and development because of the sacrifices made by security personnel, and bravehearts like Maqbool Sherwani who delayed the invasion of Pakistan-backed tribals in Baramulla in 1947, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

Sherwani, a resident of Baramulla, had misguided the Pakistani raiders to a wrong path when he was asked to guide them to the road to Srinagar Airport. This delayed their march to the airport, providing time to the Indian army to reach the airfield and secure it. He was later killed by the angry raiders.

Sinha paid homage to Sherwani, the 'Lion of Baramulla', and the brave soldiers of Sikh Regiment who made the supreme sacrifice to save the lives of thousands of Kashmiris and foiled the invasion of Pakistan Army regulars and tribal raiders, a statement said.

The Lt Governor laid a wreath at the Sikh War Memorial and paid tributes to Sherwani at Maqbool Memorial Sherwani Hall in Baramulla. He also honoured the family of Sheerwani, and war veterans and kin of freedom fighters during the visit.

Remembering the contributions of Sherwani, the Lt Governor said, in October 1947, the young man fought the barbaric atrocities perpetrated by the Pakistani government and its army and protected the pride of the tricolour, the statement said.

Sinha also recalled the Sikh heroes led by Lt Colonel Diwan Ranjit Rai who had set a unique example of dedication, valour and devotion to duty in protecting every inch of the land of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said all sections of the society should work together to build a strong and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir which is economically, socially and culturally rich, to fulfill the dreams of our forefathers, it said.

I also salute the sacrifices of our forefathers who kept our flag flying high and ensured our journey on the road to progress was uninterrupted, he said.

Youth must take the inspiration from ideas and ideals that shaped our destiny to face the challenges of the future, the Lt Governor said.

''Today, Jammu and Kashmir is marching ahead towards peace, development and prosperity only because of the sacrifices made by our security personnel, brave hearts like Maqbool Sherwani and their families,'' the Lt Governor said.

He said we are on a threshold of a new era in J-K.

Let us work together to make history and ensure our rightful place in Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. We must work shoulder to shoulder to build a prosperous Jammu Kashmir, he said.

The Lt Governor said the historic day of August 5, 2019 -- when the Centre revoked J-K's special status -- instilled a new confidence in the people.

In the last three years, we have overcome many obstacles and difficulties and made new achievements by breaking the restrictions and anti-development laws acting as a hindrance on the path of progress, he said.

Reiterating that peace is the pre-condition for progress, the Lt Governor said terrorism and hatred have no place in a civilised society that believes in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and it is the responsibility of the people to teach a lesson to those who want to weaken this spirit.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also laid the foundation stone for the up-gradation project at Government Medical College, Baramulla at a cost of Rs 30 crore, besides dedicating Kalayban Bridge to the local population, catering to the needs of around 4,000 people.

The Lt Governor said in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', every person has to take a pledge to stand up against the forces that weaken the country.

Let us all together ensure the participation of every citizen in the development process and bring back those who have gone astray back in the mainstream, he added. The Lt Governor extended his special greetings and gratitude to the members of the military, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police who are working day and night in maintaining peace and guarding the borders.

