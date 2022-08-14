Left Menu

PM Modi to address nation on Independence Day for 9th straight time

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 13:54 IST
PM Modi to address nation on Independence Day for 9th straight time
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Come Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.

The Independence Day celebration comes at a time when India, like most countries, is seen to be coming out of the grim shadows of Covid-19, which crippled normal life and marred economic activities after its outbreak in 2020.

The government had launched a host of programmes, including 'Har Ghar Tiranga', in the run up to the 75th anniversary of the independence.

Modi has often used the occasion to highlight the key outcomes of the measures taken by his government and has at times made important announcements.

His speech last year was marked by the announcements of National Hydrogen Mission, Gati Shakti Master Plan and the launch of 75 Vade Bharat trains in 75 weeks.

In 2020, he had announced that the exercise to connect over six lakh villages with optical fibre network would be completed in 1,000 days. He had also highlighted the government's plan to ensure digital health identity cards to every citizen.

Modi's announcement of creating the post of the Chief of Defence Staff was a key highlight of his Independence Day speech in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022