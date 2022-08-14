Left Menu

Militant attack in Manipur on Independence Day thwarted, 7 arrested

Seven armed militants of the banned Peoples Liberation Army PLA were arrested from different parts of Manipur ahead of Independence Day, police said on Sunday.The Assam Rifles received inputs on Saturday morning about a plot to target government installations and security forces with explosives during the Independence Day celebrations, Superintendent of Police of Thoubal district H Jogeshchandra said at a press conference.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 14-08-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 14:29 IST
Militant attack in Manipur on Independence Day thwarted, 7 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven armed militants of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested from different parts of Manipur ahead of Independence Day, police said on Sunday.

The Assam Rifles received inputs on Saturday morning about a plot to target government installations and security forces with explosives during the Independence Day celebrations, Superintendent of Police of Thoubal district H Jogeshchandra said at a press conference. ''A joint team of Thoubal district police and 16 Assam Rifles rushed to Yairipok Bazaar, cordoned off the area and began a search operation,'' he said.

''Similar operations were also carried out at multiple places in Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching and Thoubal districts,'' he said.

The security forces arrested seven militants, and also held a minor with weapons and explosives, the officer said. ''Following investigations, it was revealed they have been targetting non-locals in the valley districts, and were involved in the killing of two non-locals in June and July at Kakching and Andro Huikap, respectively,'' he said.

A 9 mm pistol with magazine, a Berreta pistol with magazine, 35 live 9 mm rounds and two hand grenades were seized, Jogeshchandra said.

The operation is continuing in different parts of the state ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, police said, adding that security has been beefed up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022