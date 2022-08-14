Left Menu

Mamata urges people to 'reinforce' their connection to motherland on eve of I-Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the eve of Indias 75th Independence Day, invited all countrymen to share ways in which they connect with the nation.She stressed that this sacred connection to India unites its citizens, despite the diversity in cultures, traditions and languages.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 16:57 IST
Mamata urges people to 'reinforce' their connection to motherland on eve of I-Day
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day, invited all countrymen to share ways in which they connect with the nation.

She stressed that this "sacred connection" to India unites its citizens, despite the diversity in cultures, traditions and languages.

"WE, the people of INDIA. OUR cultures, traditions, languages, attires, and customs vary. Yet, WE are ONE. OUR love for the nation binds us. OUR sacred CONNECTION to India unites us (sic)," she tweeted on Sunday.

"As we gear up to celebrate India's 75 years of independence, let us unitedly reinforce OUR CONNECTION to the motherland and pledge to protect it. I invite you all to share your ideas! How do you connect with our glorious nation?" she wrote with hashtag #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75.

India will be commemorating its 75th year of Independence on Monday.

The Centre has launched a host of programmes, including 'Har Ghar Tiranga', in the run up to the Independence Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

