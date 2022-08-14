Independence Day an occasion to remember freedom fighters, builders of modern India: VP Dhankhar

Independence Day is an occasion to remember the valiant freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice brought us freedom and the builders of modern India, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.

As India celebrates ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'', it is time to recall and retell the inspiring stories of the great revolutionaries and freedom fighters to encourage the younger generation to imbibe the virtues of patriotism, sacrifice and service, he said.

In his message on the eve of 76th Independence Day, the vice president said as we celebrate the immense progress made over the last 75 years, ''let us not forget how hard-won our freedom is.'' ''Independence Day is an occasion to remember and pay tribute to those valiant freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice brought us freedom from the oppressive colonial rule,'' he said.

Dhankhar said this day is also an occasion to pay our gratitude to the builders of modern India whose hard work and dedication laid the foundation of a sovereign, stable and strong republic. ''Today, India is a country brimming with potential, surging ahead on the path of all round development... On this Independence Day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the civilisational ethos of 'Bharat' and constitutional values and rededicate ourselves to further gallop towards building an inclusive, progressive and prosperous India,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)