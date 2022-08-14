I-Day: 19 Delhi Police personnel conferred with police medals for distinguished services

Nineteen officers and personnel of Delhi Police have been conferred with police medals for their distinguished services on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, officials said on Sunday. Among these, one personnel has been conferred with Police Medal for Gallantry Posthumously, two with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 16 with Police Medal for Meritorious Service, they said. ''Late Ct (Exe) Anand Singh has been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG)/(Posthumously); ACP Pancham Chand and ACP Shivaji Chauhan have been awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished service, while DCP Bhisham Singh, DCP Harish HP, ACP Indu Bala, ACP Raj Rani Sharma, SI (Now Inspector) Braham Prakash, Inspector (Steno) Shakti Suman Pandey, Inspector Renu Sharma, ASI Suresh Kumar and HC (Now ASI/Mounted ) Subhash Chander, are among those who have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service,'' police said. Elaborating on the efficiency of the officers, police said late Ct Anand Singh has been rewarded for his work regarding a quarrel at SB Dairy Police station on the night of August 19, 2016. According to police, three boys came on a motorcycle and one of them pointed a pistol at a woman complainant. They robbed her of Rs 2,500 and a mobile phone. Someone raised an alarm and constable Singh reached the spot. He chased the thieves and one of them fired at him following which he collapsed.

ACP Indu Bala, during her posting at Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) Unit, successfully supervised the issues related to farmers protest, health checkup of 40-plus police personnel, and completion of construction of new building of SPUWAC/SPUNER, police said.

Bhisham Singh, at present working as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Security (PM Cell) in Protective Security Division of Delhi Police, has been conferred with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service for implementing new technology in police working. During his illustrious career, he has been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry by the President of India in 2009 for successfully leading the operation in which a notorious criminal gang was neutralised in an encounter. He was also awarded Utkristh Seva Padak in 2019, police officials said.

''He has also investigated the sensational murder case of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan and invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act on the gang involved in the case. He has arrested many terrorists, operators, underworld criminals and spies,'' they said.

Harish H P, posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-I, Outer District, has been recognised for his supervision, control and command over staff while escorting and producing under trial prisoners (UTP) during a recent shoot out at Rohini court complex. ACP Urmila Pasricha has assisted in drafting the Model Police Act and amendments in various Sections of Delhi Police Act. She also assisted in the preparation and issuance of detention orders against several dreaded criminals, extremists, ant-social elements, killers, dacoits, among others. She has also received 85 commendations cards, they said. ACP Raj Rani Sharma, as an additional SHO, has investigated various cases of cheating, murder, and dowry death, resulting in conviction of the accused. She has also served in the United Nations Peace Keeping Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), where she worked in the War Crimes Unit, Enhancement Unit and as assistant chief investigator for monitoring cases of heinous crime according to the standards of International Police Manual. PTI AMP SRY

