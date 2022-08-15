Shaurya Chakra for three Gadchiroli cops who took on Maoists armed with automatic weapons in fierce 2021 Mardintola encounter

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and two Naik Police Constables (NPCs) were conferred with Shaurya Chakra for extraordinary courage during the Mardintola forest encounter in which 27 Maoists were killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on November 13, 2021.

The 27 slain Maoists included Milind Teltumbde, the Central Committee (CC) member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The Shaurya Chakra award was conferred on IPS officer Somay Munde and two NPCs Ravindra Naitam and Tikaram Katenge by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Munde, then Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), Gadchiroli, had chalked out and led the operation involving 15 C60 commando parties, reads the citation.

These parties were divided into three groups and launched a combing operation in the forest.

On November 13, Maoists hidden on the hilltop in the Mardintola forest attacked one of the three groups by opening indiscriminate fire.

Munde worked out a plan and the commandos began chasing the Maoists. As the commandos reached near a hill, 90-100 armed Maoists hidden on the hilltop again opened ''devastating'' fire.

During this exchange of fire, Tikaram Katenge received grievous bullet injuries on the right hand and right shoulder. However, despite his injuries, he shifted his rifle position to his left hand and continued to retaliate. His unexpected counter-attack surprised three advancing Maoists carrying automatic weapons who fell to Katenge's bullets, the citation said.

Munde and his team provided cover fire. He and his assault group of six men gunned down six heavily armed Maoists.

Munde and NPC Ravindra Naitam charged at the remaining Maoists despite a volley of bullets flying around. He and Naitam laid down accurate fire to kill three more Maoists to save wounded jawans from imminent danger. The Maoists continued to fire indiscriminately at the commandos, it said.

Alert Naitam identified two hidden Maoists firing from the automatic weapons. He charged at them and killed them. He received a grazing bullet wound to his head.

Meanwhile, seeing his wounded buddy in imminent danger from other Maoists, Munde charged ahead and laid down cover fire to achieve fire superiority.

''This surprise counter-attack by Munde stunned advancing Maoists. Munde neutralised two more armed Maoists. This sudden counter-attack destroyed the morale among the Maoists rank, due to which they retreated from the wounded jawan. Due to this, other jawans were able to pull wounded Ravindra Naitam to safety,'' it said.

During the search, police found 26 Maoists including women lying unconscious on the ground. Also 29, firearms were recovered from the place of the incident.

