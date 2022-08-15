Commemorating liberation from Japan, S.Korea's Yoon calls for improved ties

Overcoming historical disputes with Japan will be key to improving stability and security in the region, and Tokyo and Seoul should cooperate based on "shared universal values," South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday.

Yoon made the remarks at a ceremony marking Liberation Day, which commemorates the 1945 end of Japan's colonial rule of the Korean peninsula.

