Independence Day: PM Modi reaches Red Fort, to address nation shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached the Red Fort in New Delhi to address the nation on the occasion of 76th Independence Day. The PM will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, AVSM, to the Prime Minister. Prior to that he inspected the Guard of Honour, which was positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.

Earlier today the PM greeted people on the country's 76th Independence Day. "Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!" the prime minister said in a tweet. Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened in the national capital for the 76th Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

People are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till Monday.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional, said the Union Ministry of Culture. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of independence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)