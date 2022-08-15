Left Menu

Armenian warehouse blast death toll rises to five - report

Rescuers have recovered two more bodies from the site of a fireworks warehouse blast in Armenia, bringing the death toll from Sunday's accident to five, the TASS news agency cited Armenia's emergencies ministry as saying on Monday.

Blasts ripped through the warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, causing parts of the building to collapse and injuring dozens of people.

