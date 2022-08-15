Left Menu

Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Britain next month

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will attend a summit for young leaders in Manchester on Sept.

Prince Harry Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will visit Britain and Germany in the first week of September as part of their work with charities, a spokesperson for the couple said on Monday. The couple joined the royal family at a thanksgiving service in London in June as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, their first public appearance in Britain since quitting royal duties two years ago.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will attend a summit for young leaders in Manchester on Sept. 5 and an awards ceremony for seriously ill children on Sept. 8. They will also attend an event in Germany on Sept. 6 to mark one year to go until the 2023 Invictus Games for injured veterans, which are due to be held in Dusseldorf.

Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, moved to the United States with Meghan in 2020 to lead a more independent life. They live in California with their two young children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

