Pak PM Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday and agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of energy, investment and trade.

“The two leaders also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. Both the leaders reaffirmed the resolve to further [strengthen] the strong, long-standing Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fraternal ties,” a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said.

During the phone call, the prime minister and the crown prince reviewed the progress made on the decisions taken by the two sides during Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia in April.

Both leaders ''resolved to expedite the ongoing cooperation in investment, energy and trade fields”, the statement said.

Both the sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, with the two leaders reaffirming the resolve to further strengthen the strong and longstanding Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fraternal ties.

Recalling the historic support extended by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan in the times of need, the Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for the economic and development support provided to the cash-strapped nation in recent times.

During the telephone call, the Crown Prince congratulated the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan on the 75th Anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence.

Crown Prince Mohammed also conveyed best wishes for the continued progress, prosperity, and development of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated his cordial invitation to the Crown Prince for a state visit to Pakistan, which he graciously accepted, the statement said.

