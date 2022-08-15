Left Menu

Father and son linked to murders of Muslims in New Mexico, prosecutors say

Police in New Mexico have found evidence that appears to tie a second man to the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico, federal prosecutors said on Monday. The son of the primary suspect, Muhammad Syed, was in the same area of Albuquerque shortly after an Aug. 5 murder took place based on cellphone data, federal prosecutors said in court documents.

15-08-2022
Police in New Mexico have found evidence that appears to tie a second man to the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

The son of the primary suspect, Muhammad Syed, was in the same area of Albuquerque shortly after an Aug. 5 murder took place based on cellphone data, federal prosecutors said in court documents. Agents believe the son, Shaheen Syed, knew that one of the victims, Naeem Hussain, attended a funeral service for two other Muslim men who were murdered. Shaheen Syed then followed Hussain to the location where he was gunned down, prosecutors said in documents for a Monday detention hearing.

"Telephone calls between Muhammad Atif Syed and the defendant would be consistent with quick surveillance calls, both before and after the shooting," federal prosecutors said, citing an FBI analysis of cell tower data.

