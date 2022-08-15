Russian fighter jet escorts British aircraft out of Russian airspace -ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-08-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 23:53 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that British reconnaissance aircraft violated the Russian air border near the Cape Svyatoy Nos, located between the Barents Sea and the White Sea.
A Russian fighter jet forced the British aircraft out of the Russian airspace, the ministry added in a statement.
