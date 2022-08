BRIEF-China Evergrande Says Initiation Of Enquiry Into Accounts Of Co & Evergrande Property Services By Financial Reporting Council

China Evergrande Group: * INITIATION OF ENQUIRY INTO ACCOUNTS OF COMPANY AND EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES BY FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL

* FRC HAS INITIATED ENQUIRY INTO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES FOR FY20 AND SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 * FRC HAS EXTENDED SCOPE OF EXISTING ENQUIRY INTO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CO FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2020 & SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)