Month long Nepal-US joint military exercise kicks off in Kathmandu

The Nepali Army and the US Army on Tuesday began a month-long joint military drill here on Tuesday, focusing on law enforcement and military decision-making during a conflict, the Himalayan nation's Army said in a statement.

A contingent of the US army arrived in Kathmandu earlier on Tuesday morning under the leadership of Captain Black Ducatel for holding the 39th edition of the 'Ex-Balance Nail' military exercise, according to the Directorate of Public Relations and Information statement.

The joint military exercise is being conducted between the Ranger battalion under the Singh Mahavir Planning and Coordination Division of the Nepali Army and the US Army contingent from August 16 to September 15, the statement said.

The training between the two armies since 2003, conducted with the approval of the Ministry of Defence, will involve 80 members of the Nepali Army and 16 members of the US Army to focus on law enforcement and military decision-making during a conflict.

The joint military drills will be held in Chhauni area in Kathmandu and Nagarkot area in Bhaktapur district of Nepal, the statement said.

