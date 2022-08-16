Russia says Britain requested permission for spy plane to fly over Russia
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Britain has requested permission for its RC-135 spy plane to fly over Russia, a move it termed "a deliberate provocation".
A U.K. Ministry of Defence source denied that Britain had asked permission to fly a spy plane over Russia. The Russian Defence Ministry said that Russia's airforce had been tasked with preventing any violations of Russian airspace.
