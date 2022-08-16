Left Menu

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 16-08-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:30 IST
Alert sounded in parts of Jamshedpur as water level of Subarnarekha river rises
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The East Singhbhum district administration has sounded an alert in parts of the steel city on Tuesday night following release of water from Chandil dam, which led to an increase in water level in the Subarnarekha river, an official said.

One sluice gate of Chandil dam in neighbouring Seraikela-Kharswan district has been opened at 10 pm tonight while three more gates were likely to be opened at 3 am, the official said.

Around 304.93 cumec of water was likely to be released, the official said, adding that low-lying areas of the river including Mango, Bhuiyandih were likely to be affected.

Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum, Vijaya Jadav has put the Mango Notified Area Committee (MNAC) and Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee (JNAC) on alert in view of increasing water level in the river.

She has directed officials to alert people living in catchment areas through public address system and evacuate them to safer places.

JNAC Special Officer Sanjay Kumar told PTI that the administration has geared up to meet any eventuality.

''We have set up temporary shelter homes in community building in Bhuiyandih, where we are planning to shift people living in low lying areas'', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

