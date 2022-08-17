Left Menu

Taiwan says China continues military activity around it

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 17-08-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 15:41 IST
Taiwan says China continues military activity around it
Taiwan's defence ministry said 21 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships had been detected operating around Taiwan on Wednesday as Beijing continued military activities near the island.

That included five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, it added, which in normal times acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.

