Three CISF commandos dismissed following security breach at NSA Doval's residence

The three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constables deployed in Security of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval have been dismissed from service following a security breach at his residence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 18:12 IST
Three CISF commandos dismissed following security breach at NSA Doval's residence
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constables deployed in Security of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval have been dismissed from service following a security breach at his residence. A senior CISF officer has confirmed that the decision was taken after a departmental inquiry into the matter.

Following the inquiry report, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and commandant associated with VIP security of NSA Doval were transferred. On February 16 this year, a red-coloured SUV, being driven by the man, tried to enter through the gate of Doval's high-security central Delhi residence. The car driver was later stopped and arrested by Delhi Police for trespassing a high-security area.

When the Security breach happened, Doval was present in his residence. He is secured under the top Z+ category of CISF commandos. (ANI)

