Russia says 'quiet' diplomacy on Griner prisoner swap with U.S. ongoing
Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:31 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday it was engaged in "quiet diplomacy" with the United States regarding a potential prisoner swap that would include basketball star Brittney Griner.
Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on drug charges on Aug. 4 in a verdict that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable".
Washington, which has argued that Griner was wrongfully detained, has offered to exchange her for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
