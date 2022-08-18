Left Menu

NIA court grants police custody of five accused in BJP youth wing leader murder

18-08-2022
A special NIA court has granted the police six days custody of five accused in the BJP youth wing leader murder case.

The NIA sleuths sought the custody of the five people saying they need to be questioned to unravel a bigger conspiracy in connection with the killing.

BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettar was killed by a motorbike-borne gang on July 26 at Bellare in Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

The police have arrested a total of 10 people in connection with the case so far.

