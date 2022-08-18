Two Myanmar nationals among six held with heroin in Mizoram

At least six people, including two Myanmar nationals were arrested for possessing heroin worth around Rs 5 lakh during operations at different locations in the last two days, an official of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department said. The official said that the department officials seized 228 gm of heroin and arrested four peddlers, including two Myanmar nationals, at two separate locations in Champhai and Aizawl on Wednesday. In another operation, the department officials also raided a house at Aizawl's Armed Veng South locality on Thursday and seized 301 gm of heroin from the possession of a couple, he said. All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he added.

