Left Menu

Two Myanmar nationals among six held with heroin in Mizoram

At least six people, including two Myanmar nationals were arrested for possessing heroin worth around Rs 5 lakh during operations at different locations in the last two days, an official of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department said. The official said that the department officials seized 228 gm of heroin and arrested four peddlers, including two Myanmar nationals, at two separate locations in Champhai and Aizawl on Wednesday.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:27 IST
Two Myanmar nationals among six held with heroin in Mizoram
  • Country:
  • India

At least six people, including two Myanmar nationals were arrested for possessing heroin worth around Rs 5 lakh during operations at different locations in the last two days, an official of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department said. The official said that the department officials seized 228 gm of heroin and arrested four peddlers, including two Myanmar nationals, at two separate locations in Champhai and Aizawl on Wednesday. In another operation, the department officials also raided a house at Aizawl's Armed Veng South locality on Thursday and seized 301 gm of heroin from the possession of a couple, he said. All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022