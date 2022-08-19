Biden administration readies about $800 mln in additional security aid for Ukraine -sources

President Joe Biden's administration is readying about $800 million of additional military aid to Ukraine and could announce it as soon as Friday, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Biden would authorize the assistance using his Presidential Drawdown Authority), which allows the president to authorize the transfer of excess weapons from U.S. stocks, the sources told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)