China stands by sanctions on Lithuanian official after Taiwan visit

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-08-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 13:48 IST
  • China

China said on Friday its sanctions on Lithuania's deputy transport minister were an appropriate and reasonable response to her recent visit to Taiwan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin spoke after Lithuania demanded China remove sanctions imposed on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan.

