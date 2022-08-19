Left Menu

Assam to spend Rs 300 crore to upgrade judicial infrastructure in districts

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-08-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 19:08 IST
Assam to spend Rs 300 crore to upgrade judicial infrastructure in districts
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that his government will spend Rs 300 crore in the next three years for developing and upgrading the infrastructure of the district and sub-divisional courts in the state.

He also urged people to move courts only for serious matters and not overburden the judiciary with frivolous cases.

“The state government will spend a total of Rs 300 crore in the next three years to develop and upgrade the infrastructure of the district and sub-divisional judicial courts,” Sarma said at the inauguration of the newly constructed court building of Barpeta district.

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice R M Chhaya was present on the occasion.

Sarma appealed to the people to opt for out-of-court, traditional system of solving disputes through mediation by family elders in less serious matters so that the formal judicial system can dedicate its workforce and time to issues of serious nature such as murder and rape.

“Cases of less serious nature are burdening the judiciary, leading to justice for victims of heinous crimes getting delayed,” he said.

Referring to ancient religious scriptures, the chief minister emphasised the need for all to work towards achieving a society that is just, lawful and humane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022