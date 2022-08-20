Maha: Two girls crushed to death by speeding truck in Pune
The girls, Chhakuli Kumar Shitole 17 and her sister Rajashri 10, were on their way to school with their uncle, when a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler in Loni Kalbhor area around 7 am, senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi said.
Two minor sisters were crushed to death after a speeding container truck hit the motorcycle they were riding in Maharashtra's Pune district on Saturday, police said.
The girls, Chhakuli Kumar Shitole (17) and her sister Rajashri (10), were on their way to school with their uncle, when a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler in Loni Kalbhor area around 7 am, senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi said. The girls and their uncle fell off the motorcycle. But the truck driver couldn't control the vehicle after hitting them and the children were crushed to death, he said.
The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.
