CBI issues summons to some accused in Delhi excise policy 'corruption' case

The CBI has summoned for questioning on Saturday several accused in the corruption case related to the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy, officials said.The agency is examining the documents seized during raids at 31 places including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the officials said on Saturday.They said once the process of examining the documents and electronic gadgets as well as the bank transactions is completed, summonses will be issued to other accused.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 15:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has summoned for questioning on Saturday several accused in the corruption case related to the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy, officials said.

The agency is examining the documents seized during raids at 31 places including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the officials said on Saturday.

They said once the process of examining the documents and electronic gadgets as well as the bank transactions is completed, summonses will be issued to other accused. The CBI FIR, which was registered before a special court on Wednesday, has also been shared with the Enforcement Directorate, a financial probe agency, which will look into the allegations of money laundering.

The agency on Friday carried out searches at 31 places which included premises related to Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen.

The AAP condemned the raids with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming the agency has been ''asked from above'' to harass its leaders. The BJP asked the Delhi government to come out clean on its excise policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

