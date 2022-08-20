Left Menu

U.S. Treasury official warns Russia trying to bypass Western sanctions via Turkey

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 20:44 IST
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkey's Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to implement and enforce sanctions against Russia, the department said in a statement.

