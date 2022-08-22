Iran says cooperation with Riyadh can help restoring regional peace
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran said on Monday that talks with Saudi Arabia was a separate matter from talks to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact, adding that cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh could help restoration of calm and security in the Middle East.
Iran and Saudi Arabia, the leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, severed ties in 2016, with both parties backing allies fighting proxy wars across the region, from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere.
The fifth round of talks between the regional rivals aimed at restoring relations between the regional rivals were held in April.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Riyadh
- Tehran
- Saudi Arabia
- Middle East
- Yemen
- Alison Williams
- Sunni Muslim
- Syria
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Yemen FM says Iran-aligned Houthis not committed to key parts of U.N.-brokered truce
Yemen’s Houthis must act on Taiz to show commitment to truce, minister says
Yemen’s Houthis must act on Taiz to show commitment to truce, minister says
Yemen officials say fresh infighting kills 35 in south
Officials: Floods in Yemen kill at least 38 people in 2 days