Maha CID hands over documents to ATS for probe into murder of Govind Pansare

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department has handed over documents pertaining to the murder of activist Govind Pansare to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad for further probe into the case, an ATS official said on Monday.

The Bombay High Court had earlier this month transferred the investigation into the case to the ATS. Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur and succumbed to his injuries a few days later on February 20.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the CID was earlier conducting a probe into it. The CID had also arrested a few people. The activist’s family members had last month filed an application in the high court seeking for the probe to be transferred to the ATS, claiming that the SIT has not been able to make a breakthrough in the case yet.

The SIT has now handed over to the ATS documents of the investigation into the case so far, the official said. Accordingly, the ATS Pune unit has initiated a probe into the case, he said.

A superintendent of police-level official will be the chief investigating officer, he added.

The SIT was constituted in 2015 following a high court order passed on a plea filed by the activist’s family members seeking such a special team.

