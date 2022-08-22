Left Menu

Maha CID hands over documents to ATS for probe into murder of Govind Pansare

The activists family members had last month filed an application in the high court seeking for the probe to be transferred to the ATS, claiming that the SIT has not been able to make a breakthrough in the case yet.The SIT has now handed over to the ATS documents of the investigation into the case so far, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 15:39 IST
Maha CID hands over documents to ATS for probe into murder of Govind Pansare
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department has handed over documents pertaining to the murder of activist Govind Pansare to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad for further probe into the case, an ATS official said on Monday.

The Bombay High Court had earlier this month transferred the investigation into the case to the ATS. Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur and succumbed to his injuries a few days later on February 20.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the CID was earlier conducting a probe into it. The CID had also arrested a few people. The activist’s family members had last month filed an application in the high court seeking for the probe to be transferred to the ATS, claiming that the SIT has not been able to make a breakthrough in the case yet.

The SIT has now handed over to the ATS documents of the investigation into the case so far, the official said. Accordingly, the ATS Pune unit has initiated a probe into the case, he said.

A superintendent of police-level official will be the chief investigating officer, he added.

The SIT was constituted in 2015 following a high court order passed on a plea filed by the activist’s family members seeking such a special team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022