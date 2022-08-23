Left Menu

CM directs officials to form high-level panel for mines modernisation

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued an instruction to constitute a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary for the modernisation of mines.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued an instruction to constitute a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary for the modernisation of mines. Presiding over the review meeting of the Department of Mines and Geology here on Monday, he said the concept of mining, machinery and mineral exploration are modernised in other countries. The high-level committee must ponder over this and prepare guidelines for the same.

On being asked about the sand policy, he said, "The CM directed officials to amend the sand policy suitably to help poor and middle-class people. There is a need to free the sand mining which is in the hands of a few people." Mines and Geology Minister Halappa Achar, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, CM Principle Secretary N.Manjunath Prasad, MSME & Mines and Geology Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey and other senior officials were present in the review meeting. (ANI)

