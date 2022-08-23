Left Menu

SC to consider hearing plea against grant of remission to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

The Supreme Court order is fine, My Lords. We are challenging the principles on the basis of which remission was granted, Sibal said.The apex court had earlier asked the Gujarat government to consider the plea of remission.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 11:39 IST
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider listing a plea challenging the grant of remission by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal and lawyer Aparna Bhat against the grant of remission and consequent release of the convicts in the case.

"We are only challenging the remission and not the Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court order is fine, My Lords. We are challenging the principles on the basis of which remission was granted," Sibal said.

The apex court had earlier asked the Gujarat government to consider the plea of remission. Bilkis Bano, who was pregnant at the time, was gangraped and her three-year-old daughter Saleha was among 14 killed by a mob on March 3, 2002, in Dahod during violence that broke out across the state after the Sabarmati Express was attacked in Godhra and 59 passengers, mainly 'kar sewaks', were burnt to death.

