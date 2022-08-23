Left Menu

CBI nabs seven more for 'involvement' in Birbhum killings

PTI | Bogtui | Updated: 23-08-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 14:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Tuesday nabbed seven more persons for their alleged involvement in the Birbhum killings in West Bengal, a senior official said.

Ten people, including six women and two children, were burnt to death after assailants hurled petrol bombs at several houses in Bogtui on March 21.

''We have arrested seven accused from Bogtui during further investigation into the case," the CBI official said.

The accused will be produced before a court in Rampurhat on Tuesday, he added.

Earlier, the central agency had arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in the massacre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

