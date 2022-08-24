Left Menu

Head of Russian-controlled Ukrainian town killed in car bomb -local Russian-backed official

The Russian-installed head of the Ukrainian town of Mykhailivka in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region was killed in a car bomb on Tuesday, an official in the region's Russian-backed administration said. In neighbouring Kherson region, the deputy head of the town of Novaya Kakhovka was shot dead in his home on Aug. 6.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-08-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 13:34 IST
The Russian-installed head of the Ukrainian town of Mykhailivka in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region was killed in a car bomb on Tuesday, an official in the region's Russian-backed administration said. Writing on Telegram, Zaporizhzhia region administration member Vladimir Rogov said that Mykhailivka head Ivan Sushko had been critically injured when a bomb placed under his car exploded, and died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Mykhailivka has a population of 11,000. It is the latest in a series of assassinations of Russian-installed officials in occupied areas of Ukraine. In neighbouring Kherson region, the deputy head of the town of Novaya Kakhovka was shot dead in his home on Aug. 6.

