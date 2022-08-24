Head of Russian-controlled Ukrainian town killed in car bomb -local Russian-backed official

The Russian-installed head of the Ukrainian town of Mykhailivka in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region was killed in a car bomb on Tuesday, an official in the region's Russian-backed administration said. Writing on Telegram, Zaporizhzhia region administration member Vladimir Rogov said that Mykhailivka head Ivan Sushko had been critically injured when a bomb placed under his car exploded, and died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Mykhailivka has a population of 11,000. It is the latest in a series of assassinations of Russian-installed officials in occupied areas of Ukraine. In neighbouring Kherson region, the deputy head of the town of Novaya Kakhovka was shot dead in his home on Aug. 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)