UK's Russian imports fell to record low in June - data

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-08-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 14:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain's imports of goods from Russia fell to 33 million pounds ($39 million) in June this year, the lowest level since records began 25 years ago, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday.

For the first time since records began, there were no imports of fuel from Russia in June, the ONS said.

British sanctions on Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February likely drove the fall in trade, it added. ($1 = 0.8454 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

