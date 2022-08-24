French President Macron to discuss energy issues during Algeria visit
24-08-2022
French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss energy issues during his visit to Algeria later this week, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.
"Energy and migration challenges will be discussed" Veran said after a meeting of the French cabinet.
