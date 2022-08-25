Left Menu

Legal process still ongoing for SA's R50 million donation to Cuba

However, according to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), government has not exhausted its legal options and the legal process is still ongoing.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:27 IST
Legal process still ongoing for SA's R50 million donation to Cuba
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Government says it has noted the Constitutional Court order published on Tuesday, dismissing its application for direct access to appeal the order by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria over government's R50 million donation to Cuba.

However, according to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), government has not exhausted its legal options and the legal process is still ongoing.

In March, the High Court interdicted government and the African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund in proceeding to provide humanitarian assistance to Cuba through the Fund.

According to DIRCO, the department applied for direct access to the Constitutional Court to appeal the order, while simultaneously petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeal for direct access.

"The decision of the latter is still awaited," the department said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, according to the department, legal proceedings in the review application against the decision to provide humanitarian assistance are continuing in the High Court.

"In its order, the Constitutional Court did not pronounce itself on the merits of the case, as it was dealing with the application for direct access, which is a procedural matter.

"The Constitutional Court made it clear in its order that it will not hear the matter at this stage of the process, with the result that the matter should first be ventilated and heard in a different court.

"Any narrative or suggestions in the media that the order given by the Constitutional Court is a 'victory' in the case are erroneous, as the substantive matters relating to the review are still to be addressed in the High Court process, which is currently ongoing," the department explained, adding that all legal routes remain available to government.

According to the department, this includes appealing the matter in the Constitutional Court once the legal proceedings have taken their course.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022